Новогодний праздник 2017г.
Уже седьмой год подряд ребята шахматного клуба «Центра Образования №1» ( Гимназии №1) празднуют Новый год в школьном кафе. Традицией стало приглашать выпускников нашего клуба. Своими впечатлениями о проведении праздника поделился призер первенства города Воржевитин Дмитрий.
Новогоднюю вечеринку мы, как всегда, ждали с нетерпением. Ребята готовили карнавальные костюмы, учили стихи, а я еще все время переспрашивал маму: "А скоро 24 декабря?"
И вот мы, нарядные и в хорошем настроении, собрались в школьном кафе. Угощение было вкусным, а особенно - "елочки" и мороженое. Веселой оказалась эстафета в ластах, где проворнее были малыши. В танцах особенно зажигали девчонки, а в конкурсе со стульями всех обставил Даня Волошкин.
Порадовали нас и подарки от хорошо знакомого Деда Мороза - вкусные конфеты и петушок с подсветкой, который занял почетное место у домашней елки.
Никому не хотелось расходиться, а мы с Алисой и Максимом так и вовсе ушли последними. Как здорово вместе с друзьями и тренерами любимого шахматного клуба поздравить друг друга с самым волшебным праздником - Новым годом!
